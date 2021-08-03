After two seasons with the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony is joining LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony wasn’t waiting for one of the NBA’s news breakers to announce his future. The future Hall of Famer posted his own decision across various social media channels. The announcement was simple — he’s going to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Melo is linking up with another member of the 2003 NBA Draft class — LeBron James. After years of “will they, won’t they” between Melo and LeBron, they are finally joining forces.

The Lakers are forming a super team of NBA veterans. The big three of James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook is flanked by Melo, Dwight Howard, Marc Gasol, Wayne Ellington, and Trevor Ariza. Los Angeles also re-signed Talen Horton-Tucker and added Malik Monk to inject some youth onto this roster.

Although he’s in the twilight of his career, he can still be an effective role player on a winning team. Don’t forget, Melo shot 41% from deep in Portland last season. That was a career-high from beyond the arc.

This could be Anthony’s best chance at a championship in his career. The Lakers are among the favorites to win it all.

Melo’s heading to Los Angeles, but according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, his decision came down to the Lakers or the New York Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony to Lakers, per Woj. They had very sincere interest even if Kurt Rambis is in front office. Knicks had some interest. Melo’s son is ready to play for Christ The King so he was a little on fence. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) August 3, 2021

A return to New York would have made plenty of Knicks fans happy, but it wasn’t in the cards. Instead, the Knicks are running it back with the core group from last year while adding Evan Fournier.