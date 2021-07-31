The Mets’ post-trade deadline run for a division title begins today.

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline was Friday afternoon, so now big leagues rosters are pretty set for the final two months of the 2021 season. With the exception of minor leaguers joining a big league squad, rosters are what they are for the rest of the year.

And the New York Mets are looking to win the National League East with one significant addition: Javier Báez. He’ll play short until Francisco Lindor returns and then likely move over to second base.

Saturday’s game against the Reds begins one of the more important two-month stretches in the last 3-4 years for the Mets. Can they put together a couple consistent months and claim a division crown, or will they continue to be a .500 team and let someone else catch/pass them in the standings?

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (55-49) @ New York Mets (54-48)

Saturday, July 31, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Reds: Wade Miley (8-4, 2.86 ERA)

at

Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.95 ERA)

Reds Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD