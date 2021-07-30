Francisco Lindor’s good friend is joining him with the Mets.

Fans have been begging the New York Mets to make a big move and now they have. The Mets will reportedly acquire shortstop Javier Báez (and starting pitcher Trevor Williams) from the Chicago Cubs.

The Mets have a deal in place pending medicals to acquire Javier Baez from the Cubs, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2021

Báez will likely hold it down at short until Lindor returns from injury, and then could move to second base.

The 28-year-old star shortstop is one of the most exciting — and, at times, frustrating — players in the game. He leads the league in strikeouts right now, but is also among the top run-producing shortstops in baseball over the past five years.

Báez was the ninth overall selection in the 2011 MLB Draft; Lindor was eighth.

In recent weeks, Báez has mentioned that he would like to play with Lindor in New York if he reaches free agency; his current contract expires at the end of this season.

Báez is a two-time all-star and won the Gold Glove Award at short in the National League last year. He shared co-MVP honors in the 2016 NLCS with Jon Lester as the Cubs marched to their first World Series title in 108 years.

How do you think the Mets players are reacting to the news?

Sheeeeesh. This shit is exciting. I hope my Puerto Rican brothers can forgive me for the WBC in 2017. Lol I love you all and can’t wait to feel that energy y’all bring daily! @javy23baez @Lindor12BC @SugarDiaz39 @Mets 😂🇵🇷🔥 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) July 30, 2021

This is part of apparently a full tear-down for the Cubs.

Chicago traded first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees on Thursday and closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox earlier on Friday. They have also traded relievers Ryan Tepera to the White Sox and Andrew Chafin to the A’s recently.

If you read our report on the Yankees acquiring Anthony Rizzo, you’ll know that I’m a Cubs fan. Báez was my favorite player on the Cubs. He’s a dynamic personality who has been clutch for the Cubs and, like Rizzo, was an important part of an impressive half-decade for the Cubs.

He played second base for the Cubs during their run to the World Series; Addison Russell was the shortstop on that team.