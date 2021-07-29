The New York Yankees go for the three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in a Thursday matinee. And Gerrit Cole is on the mound.

The New York Yankees have pulled off back-to-back close wins at Tropicana Field, and now go for the sweep on Thursday. Gerrit Cole is on the mound to close out the latest phase of the Florida Project. As an added bonus, the Yankees are on the verge of landing lefty-swinging slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in a trade.

Following last night’s win, the New York Yankees inched to 8.5 games behind the first-place Boston Red Sox. The second-place Rays, meanwhile, dropped to 2.5 games back.

Game Info

New York Yankees (53-47) @ Tampa Bay Rays (60-42)

Start Time: 1:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-5, 2.74 ERA)

vs.

Rays: Luis Patiño (1-2, 5.26 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Cole on the bump as we go for the sweep. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/0zI86gYkEO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 29, 2021

Rays Lineup

TBD