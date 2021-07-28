Joey Gallo batted .223 with 25 home runs and 55 RBI for the Texas Rangers this year.

The New York Yankees are acquiring lefty slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic. ESPN Jeff Passan’s also reported the impending blockbuster.

Hearing from multiple sources that Joey Gallo is being traded to the New York Yankees. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) July 29, 2021

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending medical review. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

Joey Gallo is 27 and batting .223 with 25 home runs and 55 RBI on the season. There’s no word yet on a return, but Jomboy states it is a “6 for 2” deal. Gallo is an elite defensive outfielder who can also play first base.

Passan later reported the return package, which included the Yankees sending four prospects to Texas. Yet, the package could be bigger too.

The Texas Rangers will receive RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith and 2B/OF Trevor Hauver as part of the package from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, sources tell ESPN. Rangers are getting massive haul of prospects in this deal. Others involved, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

Joel Sherman of The New York Post added outfielder Everson Pereira was also included.

