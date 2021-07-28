Photo Courtesy: Twitter @MLBONFOX

Joey Gallo batted .223 with 25 home runs and 55 RBI for the Texas Rangers this year.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees are acquiring lefty slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic. ESPN Jeff Passan’s also reported the impending blockbuster.

Joey Gallo is 27 and batting .223 with 25 home runs and 55 RBI on the season. There’s no word yet on a return, but Jomboy states it is a “6 for 2” deal. Gallo is an elite defensive outfielder who can also play first base.

Passan later reported the return package, which included the Yankees sending four prospects to Texas. Yet, the package could be bigger too.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post added outfielder Everson Pereira was also included.

This story is developing and will be updated.