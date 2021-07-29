The New York Knicks are going with guard Quentin Grimes out of Houston at pick No. 25 in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Leon Rose and the rest of the front office were looking to move up in the first round but ended up trading down. The New York Knicks are investing in Quentin Grimes, a guard out of Houston.

The newest Knick averaged 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game during his junior season. Although he only shot it at 40.6% from the field, he connected on an impressive 40.3% from three-point range.

Grimes was the American Athletic Conference’s co-Player of the Year and he was Third Team All-American in 2021.

The Knicks are getting a tenacious defender who can knock down threes. That sounds like the type of player who can flourish under Tom Thibodeau. The 3-and-D archetype is an overused term nowadays, but Grimes fits the bill.

New York has two more picks left in the 2021 NBA Draft — 32 and 58. More to come on this developing story.