The New York Knicks trade away the 19th and 21st picks for a future first-rounder from the Hornets and pick No. 25 from the Clippers.

The New York Knicks are off and running at the 2021 NBA Draft. Well, not exactly. The Knicks are trading picks 19 and 21 for a future first from the Charlotte Hornets and a pick in this draft and a 2024 second-rounder from the Los Angeles Clippers.

This will be a heavily-protected 2022 Charlotte first-rounder going to New York, with protections that decrease over the next 3 seasons, per sources. Specifics coming. https://t.co/TlnGYxiovu — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 30, 2021

Knicks traded No. 21 — Keon Johnson — to the Clippers, and New York now has No. 25, sources say. https://t.co/hs1YSJICQ0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

The Knicks are kicking the can down the road right now. New York had reportedly offered the Golden State Warriors picks 19 and 21 for the 14th pick. The Warriors turned that offer down, forcing Knicks president Leon Rose to pivot.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks had four players in mind at 19 — Chris Duarte, Corey Kispert, Trey Murphy III, and Tre Mann — but all four were off the board.

Source confirms Knicks moved No. 19 to Charlotte for a future pick. Knicks checked in on teams near Indiana at No. 13 today with Chris Duarte in mind. They also liked Corey Kispert, Trey Murphy III & Tre Mann. All were off board by 19th pick. ESPN 1st reported NYK had traded pick — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 30, 2021

New York has three picks left in this draft, including the 25th pick in the first round and the 32nd pick in the second round. They still have multiple chances to land impact players and this draft class is deeper than an Olympic swimming pool.

Don’t be surprised to see more activity from the Knicks.