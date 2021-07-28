The top five answers are on the board from a recent survey that found millions of gamblers are planning to participate in New York online sports betting when the program is launched later this year.

A recent survey from Empirestakes.com revealed nearly 5 million New Yorkers plan to bet on sports when New York’s online sports betting program is launched. Additionally, 3 out of 4 respondents in the survey noted they have crossed the border into New Jersey or Pennsylvania to place an online sports bet.

Despite a slight delay in the release of request for applications for New York online sports betting licenses, state lawmakers are still hopeful online sports bets will begin in late 2021 and will be at full capacity by the 2022 Super Bowl.

Survey Says New York Online Sports Betting Will Be a Hit

Empirestakes.com, a resource for New York sports bettors and media, commissioned YouGov Plc to conduct the survey, which included a total sample size of 1,018 New York adults.

The survey asked sports betting related questions to the respondents, including topics about current sports betting behaviors and expectations for the upcoming New York online sports betting market. The survey was carried out online and the figures were weighted and are representative of all New York adults aged 18 and over, according to Empirestakes.com.

The survey found 27% of New York adult respondents currently place bets on sports with retails sportsbooks, offshore sportsbooks or legally in other states. Additionally, nearly 1 in 3 New York adults plan to place sports bets in the state once online sports betting is launched.

More than 1 in 4 New York sports fans plan to bet on sports daily and more than 2 in 5 plan to bet on sports weekly once online sports betting is launched.

Additional New York Sports Betting Survey Findings

Here are several other findings from the Empirestakes.com survey:

FanDuel is the preferred sports betting brand among New York sports bettors, with 22% noted the app is a top-four favorite. FOX Bet is second with 21%, BetMGM third with 19%.

DraftKings is the preferred sports betting app in the state for bettors 35-years of age or older.

Fans of New York MLS teams are 17-times more likely to bet on sports once online sports betting is launched.

More than 80% of respondents to the survey noted they would bet on college sports if available.

The New York Gaming Commission will accept at least two platform providers and four sportsbooks operators for the state’s online sports betting program.