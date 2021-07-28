The Rangers are reuniting with McKegg and now have even more defensive depth thanks to Tinordi.

The New York Rangers haven’t made a blockbuster signing, at least not yet, but they’ve been busy on Wednesday. They signed forward Greg McKegg and LHD Jarred Tinordi on Wednesday afternoon.

Greg McKegg gets one-year, two-way deal with #NYR: $750,000 NHL, $350,000 guarantee. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 28, 2021

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with free agent defenseman Jarred Tinordi on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/SrW9YRZSVX — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 28, 2021

McKegg, who was a Ranger two seasons ago, is a nice depth option and has been signed to a one-year, two-way deal. He is guaranteed $350,000 and will make $750,000 if he plays in the NHL.

Based on this contract, it looks like the Rangers will send McKegg to the AHL and use him primarily as a depth piece.

Tinordi has been signed to a two-year, $900,000 deal. His most significant attributes are that he is 6’6″ and had a physical encounter with Tom Wilson, with whom the Rangers had their fair share of drama last season.

https://twitter.com/JFreshHockey/status/1420427810653548553/photo/1

Tinordi is also going to be a depth piece on the Rangers’ left side of the defense behind Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, and Patrik Nemeth.