The majority of NFL training camps commence this week — now could be the time to lock in various futures bets.

Football season is near.

Bettors, you know what that means.

It’s almost time to spend nights taking the over on the total, stressing out over which moneyline to lock in, and going back and forth on some of the most absurd prop bets you could find.

It additionally means there are various futures bets you can begin analyzing.

What are some of the best ones for the upcoming season?

Bills QB Josh Allen to Win MVP (+1300 — FanDuel Sportsbook)

Josh Allen seems like a quarterback that was constructed in a lab.

The size; the height; the arm strength; the mobility.

These qualities were all reasons for the Bills’ decision to draft Allen in 2018’s first round, and it all began to come to fruition last year amid a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl 2020 campaign for Josh.

In 2021, it’ll be time to take that next step.

Allen is still young at the ripe age of 25, has all the tools, and possesses a highly talented receiver in Stefon Diggs alongside him.

Age isn’t a factor and neither is a lack of on-field ability. Allen is only going to keep improving.

Don’t forget, this is essentially a quarterback award. And as far as other quarterbacks are concerned, I believe Allen’s biggest competitor for this honor could be Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

But given the difference in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds (Mahomes at +500, Allen at +1300), I would much rather go with Allen and provide myself with the potential opportunity for a superior financial outcome.

Giants to Make Playoffs (+245 — FOX Bet)

Rejoice, Giants fans. We truly believe this is the year Big Blue returns to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 campaign.

All the pieces that should be in place, are in place.

The defense is in a great spot following the re-signing of Leonard Williams, the signing of Adoree’ Jackson, and the drafting of Azeez Ojulari.

Daniel Jones is also expected to significantly develop with a No. 1 wide receiver in Kenny Golladay, a versatile first-round wideout in Kadarius Toney, Saquon Barkley back, and a hopefully improved offensive line. DJ will also be in the same system for the second consecutive year (with head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett), a first for him at the professional level.

Given that, along with the weak NFC East, the Giants should absolutely make a playoff run and reach January football.

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+800 — PointsBet)

A significant number of opportunities to portray your on-field talents could lead you to a prestigious award, such as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Of course, you would need to capitalize on those reps, but you get what I’m saying.

Jets rookie quarterback and No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson is set to have the appropriate number of opportunities this year.

He and Trevor Lawrence are really the only first-round quarterbacks that are currently set to start Week 1 — Justin Fields (Bears), Trey Lance (49ers), and Mac Jones (Patriots) are also up for this award, but I worry about the number of games they’ll actually play and reps they’ll receive in 2021.

And right now, I just think Wilson is in a superior situation compared to Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick of Jacksonville.

The Jets have, at least on paper, the right talent around the quarterback position. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, and Denzel Mims are expected to be a productive receiving core. The Michael Carter-La’Mical Perine-Tevin Coleman running back committee should additionally take pressure off Wilson and prevent him from becoming overwhelmed (and thus making mistakes).

An offensive line that includes two first-round picks in left tackle Mekhi Becton (2020) and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (2021) is also expected to protect Wilson to the best of its ability.

Wilson is in a good spot right now; it’s definitely a better situation than the one Sam Darnold resided in for a number of years in Florham Park. The assistance around Zach and the noteworthy number of reps he’ll receive should lead to him undergoing a productive season and, therefore, garnering much attention in regard to this award.

Needless to say, Wilson may have the best chance to earn this honor out of the first-round rookie quarterbacks and a superb chance overall. At +800 on PointsBet, this isn’t a bad play whatsoever.

There are two non-quarterback competitors to watch out for though — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Steelers running back Najee Harris. However, I just think it’s safe to take Wilson, a guy that an entire offense will basically run through.

Patriots to Make Playoffs (+110 — BetMGM)

A significant number of opt-outs; Cam Newton catching COVID-19; an inconsistent slate of offensive weapons; the complications of playing out an NFL season in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

And Bill Belichick still led his Patriots team to a 7-9 record. No, it’s not an intriguing mark, but given the aforementioned issues and negative factors, winning seven games is impressive.

In 2021, many of the complications from last year’s COVID-impacted season aren’t likely to repeat themselves and a healthy Newton is expected to produce. Not to mention, the Pats also spent money on a great deal of talent in free agency.

Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, linebacker Matthew Judon, and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux are in Foxborough and should improve either side of the ball.

If everything clicks (and it usually does with the greatest football coach that’s ever lived), the Patriots will have a good shot at finishing second in the AFC East (behind Buffalo) and earning a Wild Card playoff berth.

Chargers Over-9.5 Wins (+115 — DraftKings Sportsbook)

Are there really people that would bet the Chargers to finish 9-8 at best?

Sure they’re in the same division as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but this is a team that is 100% on the up-and-up.

Justin Herbert is turning out to be one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL and underwent a sensational rookie campaign last year. The 2020 first-round pick out of Oregon threw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 10 picks last season while completing 66.6% of his passes.

A unit of offensive weapons including Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams paired with an offensive line encompassing 2021 first-round tackle Rashawn Slater should assist in Herbert’s further improvement.

And in terms of yards allowed per game, the Chargers were the 10th-best defense in the league last year.

Let’s discuss the schedule: Los Angeles should be able to defeat Washington, Dallas, Las Vegas at least once, Denver twice (assuming the Broncos don’t end up with Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson), Philly, the Giants, Cincinnati, Houston, and Minnesota.

Ten potential victories right there, which is all that will be needed for this over to hit.

