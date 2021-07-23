The Rangers hang on to their pick and take a LW in back-to-back years.

Many experts expected the New York Rangers to draft Brennan Othmann with their first-round pick and that’s what they did.

With the 16th overall pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft, #NYR select LW Brennan Othmann. Welcome to the Blueshirts! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/CeIgPBafsv — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 24, 2021

They drafted the LW out of Flint of the OHL with the 16th overall pick. The Rangers have been in on Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel and many believed that the Rangers would ship this pick as part of a package deal for the centerman.

That isn’t what happened and the Rangers ended up drafting their second LW in as many years.

Othmann is very fast and physical as well as a great forechecker and strong shot. He’s a great two-way winger and is good in transition.

The Rangers have a lot of depth on the wings and have now added to it by taking Othmann. He’ll need some time before he’s ready, but this is a good pick for New York.

If the Rangers do get Eichel, will Othmann be one of the pieces sent to Buffalo in return?