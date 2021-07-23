The team is finally parting ways with the unpopular defenseman.

The New York Rangers have had an ugly situation on their hands for the past few months. Now, it appears they’re finally reaching a finish line with defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

The Rangers have placed DeAngelo on waivers for purposes of buying out his contract. According to Chris Johnston, DeAngelo will receive one-third of his remaining salary.

DeAngelo was placed on waivers at the end of January, but there were no takers. And that wasn’t a big surprise.

Good riddance

DeAngelo played the best hockey of his career as a member of the Rangers during a breakout season in 2019-20, when he was the fourth-highest scoring defenseman in the NHL. He was always a defensive liability, but his offensive production was at least intriguing.

There were plenty of reasons on and off the ice for the Rangers to part ways with DeAngelo even though the team signed him to a two-year deal before the 2021 season.

The final blow came in a loss to Pittsburgh on Jan. 30 when DeAngelo and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev misplayed a puck behind the net, leading to an OT game-winner for the Penguins.

The Athletic and New York Post reported that DeAngelo and Georgiev were involved in a postgame scuffle in the tunnel. After the game, then-GM Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo had played his last game for the Rangers.

DeAngelo’s issues began in juniors and followed him to the NHL.

While with the Sarnia Sting of the OHL, DeAngelo was suspended twice for violating the league’s harassment, abuse and diversity policy, and a third time for abuse of officials.

In the past years, DeAngelo’s Twitter habits became a problem. He threatened to fight a fan, supported former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he had lost the election, and undermined the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, his behavior and play have led to a divorce seemingly months in the making.