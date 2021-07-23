The Mets return to Citi Field for a three-game series with the Blue Jays after taking two of three in Cincinnati.

The Mets absolutely needed a series win over the Reds this past week.

That’s what they earned.

After splitting the first two matchups, Marcus Stroman pitched an absolute gem Wednesday, allowing just one hit and zero earned runs through eight innings.

With that performance along with a grand slam from Dom Smith, the Mets emerged victorious 7-0.

They now head back to Queens for an 11-game homestand, beginning with a three-game set against Toronto. On Friday night, the Amazins will go up against a familiar face in Steven Matz.

Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (48-44) @ New York Mets (50-43)

Friday, July 23, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43 ERA)

at

Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135)

Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135) Blue Jays Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+110), Under-4.5 (-140)

Over-4.5 (+110), Under-4.5 (-140) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1200), No (+600)

Yes (-1200), No (+600) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1400)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Blue Jays Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD