This was a much-needed elite outing for the Mets hurler.

Heading into Wednesday’s matinee against the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Mets needed a win. They especially needed Marcus Stroman to have a strong outing, and he delivered.

Stroman has had a very strong season overall, but came into Wednesday’s game with an ERA of 5 over his last four outings. He left all of that behind him before taking the mound on Wednesday against one of the best lineups in baseball.

Stroman pitched eight innings allowing no runs, just one hit and one walk, and striking out seven.

This is exactly the kind of performance the Mets needed from one of their top guys, especially with Jacob deGrom on the IL.

At the plate, the Mets showed off their recent hot-streak and scored a whopping seven runs. Dominic Smith and Luis Guillorme led the way with four and two RBIs, respectively.

Jeurys Familia had a much-needed outing in the ninth, as well, striking out all three batters he faced to give his team the win.

The organization and fanbase surely were relieved to see Stroman as dominant as he was on Wednesday and will hope that he can continue to churn out similar outings, at least until the remainder of the pitching staff gets healthy.