Goodrow’s Stanley Cup celebration capped with long-term deal in New York.

On Thursday, the New York Rangers agreed to a six-year, $21.85 million ($3.642 million AAV) deal with forward Barclay Goodrow.

Goodrow, 28, was acquired last week from Tampa Bay for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Goodrow originally signed with the San Jose Sharks as an undrafted free agent out of the OHL in 2014. San Jose traded him to Tampa at the deadline last year.

Over the past two postseasons, Goodrow produced three goals and nine assists in 43 games with the Lightning, helping Tampa win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

He scored six goals with 14 assists in 55 games for Tampa during the 2021 regular season.

In 331 regular season games, Goodrow has 32 goals and 61 assists in his career.

The Goodrow moves came at the same time the Rangers were sending forward Brett Howden to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenseman Nick DeSimone and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.