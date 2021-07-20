Wyoming is the latest state to legalize online sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook is coming along for the ride. We don’t have total clarity on when sports betting will officially launch in the state, but we do know that DraftKings Sportsbook Wyoming is giving out an incredible bonus for pre-registration.

New users who pre-register now with DraftKings Sportsbook Wyoming can grab a $100 bonus bet to use whenever sports betting goes live. This bonus bet can be used in addition to whatever new-user promo is running at launch time.

In short, by pre-registering now, Wyoming bettors will get the maximum value of DraftKings’ bonus offerings.

There is no downside to taking advantage of this pre-registration bonus. If you live in or near Wyoming and plan on signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook, there is no reason to wait. Get in on the action now to make sure you secure this $100 bonus.

Click here to pre-register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab a $100 bonus bet to use whenever sports betting launches in Wyoming.

How to Pre-Register for DraftKings Sportsbook Wyoming

Wyoming bettors won’t be able to start placing bets until the state officially launches online sports betting, but they can be ready for that moment, whenever it may be.

By pre-registering with DraftKings Sportsbook Wyoming, users can snag a bonus and be first in line to start placing wagers. Follow these steps to get started:

Pre-register an account by clicking here . Be prepared to provide some basic information to get started (name, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

. There is no need to make a deposit during pre-registration, but there will be a variety of secure and convenient payment methods available upon launch. PayPal, credit/debit cards, bank transfers, etc.

Wait for the official launch of sports betting in Wyoming.

It’s really that simple. Remember, users must be at least 21 years of age or older to legally wager on online sportsbooks.

With football season on the horizon, keep an eye out for great promos and bonuses as launch day approaches.

The DraftKings Sportsbook Wyoming Bonus

Although there is no clear-cut date for the launch of online sports betting in Wyoming, there is optimism that it will happen before the NFL season. That would be ideal considering how big the NFL is in the betting world.

In addition to the NFL, there is a good chance that Wyoming bettors will be able to bet on the vast majority of the college football season. That’s good news for Wyoming Cowboys fans.

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2-4 season in 2021. But with COVID-19 in the rearview, the Cowboys are ready to get back to business.

Aside from football, DraftKings Sportsbook has anything bettors could ever need. They have markets for football, cricket, and everything in between. Football season will coincide with the MLB postseason plus the regular season for the NBA and NHL.

There will be no shortage of action for Wyoming bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook.

