Let’s take a look at the protection lists for the Rangers, Islanders, and Devils ahead of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

All eyes are on the Seattle Kraken as they prepare for the expansion draft. The local teams — the Rangers, Islanders, and Devils — unveiled their protection lists for the occasion. There were some no-brainers and a few surprises on the list for each team.

Rangers Protection List

#NYR protection list for the #Seakraken expansion draft: Forwards: Panarin, Zibanejad, Kreider, Buchnevich, Strome, Chytil, Rooney Defense: Trouba, Lindgren, Hajek Goalie: Georgiev Notable exposures: Goodrow, Gauthier, Blackwell, Smith, Bitetto, Kinkaid, DeAngelo, PDG — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) July 18, 2021

The Rangers are exposing a few notable names, including Barclay Goodrow, Julien Gauthier, Colin Blackwell, and Keith Kinkaid.

Islanders Protection List

Per @reporterchris, #Isles protection list: Forwards: Barzal, Clutterbuck, Lee, Martin, Beauvillier, Nelson, Pageau Defense: Pulock, Pelech, Mayfield Goalie: Varlamov Notable exposures: Bailey, Eberle, Dal Colle, Panik, Greene, Komarov, Bellows, Koivula, Hickey, Aho — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) July 18, 2021

Josh Bailey is probably the biggest surprise on the list for the Islanders. He’s the longest-tenured player on the roster and an alternate captain.

Devils Protection List

#NJDevils’ Protection List: F: Hischier, Bratt, Zacha, Sharangovich, Kuokkanen, Wood, McLeod

D: Severson, Graves, Siegenthaler

G: Blackwood Unprotected: Johnsson, Subban, Butcher, Bastian, & more — Devils Army Blog (@DevilsArmyBlog) July 18, 2021

It’s worth noting that while Jack Hughes isn’t on the protection list, he is safe from the tentacles of the Kraken. Hughes is not eligible for the expansion draft.

The expansion draft is set to take place on July 21, 2021. Until then, hockey fans will have to hope Seattle doesn’t take their favorite player.