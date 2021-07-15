The organization has listened. At the end of this month (July 30), the Mets will finally be returning their black jerseys.

For the first time in over nine years, the Mets will be donning the black jerseys at Citi Field.

The organization announced Thursday morning via its official Twitter account the team will be returning the fan-favorite uniforms July 30 against the Cincinnati Reds. From there, the Mets will be wearing the black jerseys for every Friday night home game the rest of the season.

Back in Black – July 30 pic.twitter.com/jZw7pi3P8Y — New York Mets (@Mets) July 15, 2021

The Mets first wore the black jerseys in 1998 and donned them one final time on July 21, 2012.

Moving forward with the “Friday night home game” schedule for the black jerseys would mean the Mets have five games set for these uniforms. New York plays the Reds July 30, the Dodgers Aug. 13, the Nationals Aug. 27, the Yankees Sept. 10, and the Phillies Sept. 17.

This significant decision comes after numerous Mets players expressed their desire for the return of the black jerseys, including Pete Alonso.

“I’m just picturing in my mind everybody in the stadium with a blackout jersey,” Alonso said earlier this year, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “I think it would be so intimidating, just a sea of black shirts out there in the outfield with music banging out of the speakers, lights going. It would bring a lot of swagger and a lot of moxie.”

New team owner Steve Cohen additionally brought up the black jerseys prior to this announcement.

Cohen had the following to say after the Mets’ January trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco.