The Open Championship is finally back after a year away due to COVID-19 and DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away free money for the occasion.

New users who sign up and place a $1 wager on any market for The Open Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook will win $50 in site credit if any golfer records a birdie this weekend.

Without question, this is the easiest way to win on the British Open.

Even at a difficult course like Royal St. George’s Golf Club, someone is bound to record a birdie. Most golfers will probably record at least one birdie at the British Open.

You only need one birdie to win $50 in site credit on DraftKings Sportsbook. With superstars like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and Rory McIlroy on the tee box, this bet is a guaranteed lock.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and get $50 if any golfer birdies at The Open Championship this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $1, Win $50 Promo

The stars are going to be out on the links at Royal St. George’s Golf Club and DraftKings Sportsbook is coming in hot with an awesome promotion to drum up interest.

All eyes in the golf world will be fixed on the British Open this weekend. The Open is back after last year’s event was canceled. What better way to celebrate the return of one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world than with $50 in your DraftKings Sportsbook account?

This offer is only for new users and there is a limit of one qualifying bet per user. To get in on the action, new players must place a $1 wager on the British Open as their very first bet. From there, new players are qualified to win $50 in site credit whenever someone sinks a birdie.

This deal is a winner for golf fans who want to get going with an easy win.

Getting Started With DraftKings Sportsbook

This offer won’t be around forever. It expires as soon as The Open begins on Thursday morning. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab $50 in site credit on a $1 bet. Follow these steps to get started today:

Create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking on any of the available links on the page.

Deposit at least $5 into your newly-created account.

Place a $1 wager on any British Open market.

Win $50 in site credit when anyone sinks a birdie.

The Open Championship Odds

Here are the odds to win The Open Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Jon Rahm: +700

Jordan Spieth: +1400

Brooks Koepka: +1600

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Rory McIlroy: +1800

Dustin Johnson: +1800

Justin Thomas: +2000

Collin Morikawa: +2500

Louis Oosthuizen: +2500

Jon Rahm is coming off of an impressive win at the US Open. It should come as no surprise that he’s favored to win the British Open, but it’s so tough to pull off back-to-back major wins.

Guys like Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Dustin Johnson are all guys with major championships under their belts. Anything can happen this weekend at Royal St. George’s Golf Club.

