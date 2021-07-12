The Home Run Derby is one of the most fun nights of the MLB season. The biggest bats in the game are gearing up to launch baseballs to the moon. With the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in Coors Field this year, we expect to see a bunch of long balls.

Oddsmakers have installed Shohei Ohtani as the favorite at +240, but Joey Gallo (+420), Pete Alonso (+450), and Matt Olson (+600) are all expected to be in the mix as well. Let’s take a look at the odds for the Home Run Derby and three of our prop bets

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $1 to win $150 on any NBA Finals game or grab up to $1,050 in free bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS UP TO $1,050 FREE

RISK FREE BET + BONUS BET NOW

MLB Home Run Derby Odds

Ohtani leads the way at +240, but intriguing players like Joey Gallo (+$20) and 2019 champ Pete Alonso (+450) are among those with the best odds. The full slate from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Shohei Ohtani +240

Joey Gallo +420

Pete Alonso +450

Matt Olson +600

Juan Soto +800

Trevor Story +800

Salvador Perez +1500

Trey Mancini +1500

MLB Home Run Derby Player Prop Picks

Under 519.5 Feet Longest HR (-105, FanDuel)

There are a lot of factors at play in this year’s Home Run Derby. The thin air at Coors Field means that the ball is going to be jumping off the bat. It’s also worth noting that MLB has already said that they won’t be using a Humidor on the baseballs. Based on that, taking the over on the longest home run would feel like an easy choice, right?

Wrong.

There have only been four home runs of at least 500 feet in the Home Run Derby in the Statcast era. Aaron Judge has all four of them. In fact, during the Statcast era, Judge and his Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton account for 10 of the 11 longest Home Run Derby diners. As far as we know, neither player is taking part in this year’s festivities.

Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 30-1 odds (bet $5, win $150) on Bucks vs. Suns Game 4 or get a $1,000 risk-free first bet on any market.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS NBA FINALS!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW

Trevor Story to Beat Joey Gallo (+140, BetMGM)

Joey Gallo is one of the favorites to win the whole thing, but don’t be surprised if he gets bounced in the first round. Trevor Story is playing on his home field and can absolutely rake. Although Story only has 11 home runs this season, he averaged over 30 home runs per season over his first three years in MLB. With the home crowd behind him, Story might go on an improbable run against some of the best sluggers in baseball.

Click here to get a $600 risk-free first bet with BetMGM.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $600

RISK-FREE BET NOW!

Shohei Ohtani to Hit Longest HR (+400, DraftKings)

How could we talk about Home Run Derby props without taking Shohei Ohtani? The hybrid hitter-pitcher is having an unreal season thus far. He has already broken the record for most home runs in a season by a Japanese MLBer and more than a few of those home runs have been absolute moonshots.

Click here to bet $10 on the derby, win $100 if any player goes deep with PointsBet.

Ohtani has that sweet lefty stroke that could put a ball deep into the Colorado night. At +400 odds, this is one of the better Ohtani bets on the board. Joey Gallo and Pete Alonso might give Ohtani a run for his money, but we still like the Japanese slugger here.

Click here to get FOX Bet and get a $500 risk-free bet in New Jersey. Click here in Pennsylvania.