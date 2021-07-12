The New York Mets further added potential future pieces to the big league club during the Monday portion of the draft.

The 2021 MLB Draft continues after the Mets drafted two right-handers to commence the annual event.

At No. 10 overall, the organization executed a steal with the selection of stud Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker before taking Calvin Ziegler out of TNXL Academy (FL) at No. 46 overall.

How did the team fare from Rounds 3-10?

Round 3, Pick 81: Dallas Baptist RHP Dominic Hamel

From MLB Pipeline:

AGE: 22

BATS: R

DOB: 03/02/1999

THROWS: R

HEIGHT: 6-foot-2

WEIGHT: 206

After going undrafted for four straight years at an Arizona high school, Yavapai (Ariz.) JC and his first season at Dallas Baptist, Hamel should go somewhere in the third- to fifth-round range in 2021. That might have happened a year ago if not for the shortened season, as teams didn’t have enough time to figure him out. In his lone full season with the Patriots, he finished second in NCAA Division I with 13 victories and set a school record with 136 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings. Hamel is a darling of teams that favor analytics because his fastball, slider and curveball all have high spin rates. He works at 91-94 mph and reaches 96 with riding life up in the zone with his heater, which he likes to bust inside on hitters. His breaking balls can blend together at times but they play well off his fastball, with his low-80s slider featuring late bite and his mid-70s curveball showing downer action at their best. Hamel exhibits feel for changing speeds and shape with his breaking pitches, and he also has some aptitude for using a low-80s changeup with some sink. Scouts who have seen him the last two years think he’s doing a better job of pitching under control and locating his pitches this spring. He has a ceiling of a No. 4 starter and also could be a useful multi-inning reliever at the next level.

Round 4, Pick 111: UCLA 1B JT Schwartz

From MLB Pipeline:

AGE: 21

BATS: L

DOB: 12/17/1999

THROWS: R

HEIGHT: 6-foot-4

WEIGHT: 215

A solid high school prospect from Corona del Mar High School in California, Schwartz wasn’t drafted in 2018 largely because of his strong commitment to UCLA. After redshirting his freshman year because he wasn’t going to break into a talent-laden Bruins lineup, he became the team’s first baseman in the shortened 2020 season. He’s continued to hit in his redshirt sophomore season, though his profile is a bit tough to figure out.

A big 6-foot-4, left-handed hitter, Schwartz has hit pretty much wherever he’s been, whether it’s been high school, the West Coast League the summer before he entered college, the Northwoods League the summer of 2019 or in his time at UCLA. He has an advanced approach at the plate with a knack for contact and getting on base. He looks like he should be able to hit for average, but how much power he’ll have remains to be seen. There’s been more extra-base authority in 2021, but the over-the-fence pop is still more raw and projectable, with some worried hip issues he had in 2020 might limit his output.

Being able to get to that power is important because while he played multiple positions in the Northwoods League, he’s a first baseman only at the next level. With that limitation comes pressure to be a run producer and power source, though teams definitely were taking note of his increased production this spring as the Bruins’ cleanup hitter.

Round 5, Pick 142: Florida RHP Christian Scott

From MLB Pipeline:

AGE: 22

BATS: R

DOB: 06/15/1999

THROWS: R

HEIGHT: 6-foot-4

WEIGHT: 215