The first half finale has finally arrived.
This was supposed to be deGrom Day at Citi Field. And the Mets did everything they could to play on Tuesday night so their ace would throw on Sunday, giving him an easy out from the All-Star Game.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t get the memo and deGrom threw on Wednesday. He still won’t head to Denver this week, but the Mets will look to finish the first half with a flourish against the Pirates.
Game Info
Pittsburgh Pirates (34-56) @ New York Mets (47-40)
Sunday, July 12, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Aaron Loup
vs
Pirates: Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.08 ERA)
Odds
Pirates Lineup
Last one before the break.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/zCbe8PUJJh
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 11, 2021
Mets Lineup
Sunday series finale. #LGM pic.twitter.com/khceNoP3Nx
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 11, 2021
