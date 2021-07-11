The first half finale has finally arrived.

This was supposed to be deGrom Day at Citi Field. And the Mets did everything they could to play on Tuesday night so their ace would throw on Sunday, giving him an easy out from the All-Star Game.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t get the memo and deGrom threw on Wednesday. He still won’t head to Denver this week, but the Mets will look to finish the first half with a flourish against the Pirates.

Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-56) @ New York Mets (47-40)

Sunday, July 12, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Aaron Loup

vs

Pirates: Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.08 ERA)

Odds

Pirates Lineup

Mets Lineup