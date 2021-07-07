The best pitcher in baseball will not take part in the annual All-Star Game this year after being selected to the National League squad.

There’s been much discussion as to whether Jacob deGrom will pitch for the National League in the 2021 All-Star Game.

And finally, a decision has been made.

deGrom revealed following Wednesday’s Mets win over Milwaukee he will not be partaking in the annual event. The New York ace was selected to the National League team but obviously sees more importance in the second half of the season.

“I’ve thought about it, and obviously being named to an All-Star team is a great honor,” he said. “But I’m going to take that time and enjoy it with my family whether I pitch Sunday or not, and get healthy for the second half. Hopefully, Tai [Taijuan Walker] gets in there and takes my place.”

There was thought that since deGrom started for the Mets in the first game of their Wednesday doubleheader, he could potentially not pitch in the upcoming four-game series with Pittsburgh. This would then lead the way for him to possibly participate in the subsequent All-Star Game.

This is the right move though. Don’t worry about the Midsummer Classic and just get ready for the second half of the year. Following a scratched start earlier this season and multiple times in which he exited a start with an injury, deGrom requires rest so that he can continue to dominate on the mound.

deGrom has been the clear-cut best pitcher in the National League and all of baseball this year. Through 15 starts, he’s recording a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts (both the ERA and strikeout total lead the majors).

Taijuan Walker could indeed replace him in the All-Star Game. The right-hander is 7-3 with a 2.44 ERA through 15 starts.

Walker has made a significant impact for the Mets in his inaugural season in Queens and is a large reason for the current success of their pitching staff.