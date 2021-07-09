Taijuan Walker will replace star right-hander Jacob deGrom and represent the Mets in this year’s All-Star Game.

Once Jacob deGrom revealed he would not be partaking in the 2021 All-Star Game next week, most Mets fans were hoping for one thing: that right-hander Taijuan Walker would be his replacement.

On Friday night, those wishes came true.

Mets manager Luis Rojas announced after Friday’s win Walker would be a part of the Midsummer Classic — Taijuan made the start Friday.

This will be Walker’s inaugural trip to the All-Star Game.

Taijuan Walker will be in the All-Star Game, says Luis Rojas. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) July 10, 2021

The announcement came after Taijuan allowed four hits and a pair of earned runs through five innings in what was a 13-4 Mets victory over the Pirates. He struck out a pair of Pittsburgh batters while walking three.

Walker had an extra day of rest leading up to this July 9 start due to the Mets’ Thursday night rain-out (his previous start was July 3). Because of that game’s cancelation, the Amazins and Pirates will take part in a doubleheader Saturday.

"Once I got to the big leagues, it was always a goal to be an All-Star…to finally be an All-Star is really cool" – Taijuan Walker pic.twitter.com/TvQwSmF1gx — SNY (@SNYtv) July 10, 2021

The Mets originally inked Walker to a two-year deal back in February after missing out on the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes — it’s evident how productive of a signing it’s been.

Following Friday’s outing, Walker is officially pitching to a 2.50 ERA through 16 starts (90.0 innings pitched). He’s done much more than what was expected and has been a fantastic arm in what’s already a highly talented rotation that includes deGrom and Marcus Stroman.

Walker will be the only Mets player headed to Denver for the annual event, which did not occur last year due to the COVID-shortened season.

The All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field.