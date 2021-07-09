DraftKings Sportsbook is going all-in on the possibility of an early knockout this weekend. In the two previous meetings between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, someone has gotten knocked out, making this an exciting promo with a massive odds boost.

New players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and make a first-time deposit of at least $5 can get 264-1 (+26400) odds on McGregor or Poirier to secure a first-round knockout. Simply bet $1 to win $264 if either fighter gets KO’d in the first.

Anyone who has watched McGregor or Poirier over the years will understand that this is an incredible value. Both fighters have knockout power and this fight could end with one punch at any moment.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s first-round KO odds boost is a quick way to start off your account with a big hit on your very first bet.

Get 264-1 odds on Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier winning by first-round knockout on DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s UFC 264 McGregor-Poirier Promo

This new-user promo has all the potential to be a wild payday for new users. And the best part of it is that you don’t need to risk much to have a chance at that $264 hit. All it takes is a $1 bet at 264-1 odds to get in on the action.

A first-round knockout is almost never a sure thing when it comes to the UFC. Fighters nowadays are so polished that many fights end up starting off as chess matches between two challengers.

But we don’t expect much chess from McGregor or Poirier. These are two guys that don’t care much for one another. Both are going to be looking for the early knockout.

And for what it’s worth, these two are among the best in the business at securing that early knockout. McGregor has 14 first-round KOs under his belt while Poirier has nine in his career.

Other Ways to Win on UFC 264

Betting this boost is a quick way to win $264, but there are other ways to win on UFC 264. There is a stacked main card with big fights like Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson and Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa.

In addition to betting on fighters to win straight up, there are tons of different props for MMA bouts. Players can bet on the round the fight will end, how the fight will be decided, and even on whether or not the fight will go the distance.

One of our favorite types of bets is the over-under on total rounds. Betting the under on 1.5 rounds wouldn’t be a bad way to hedge your first-round knockout odds boost.

