The Mets finish the first half with a four-game set against Pittsburgh.

The New York Mets will be in first place in the National League East at the All-Star break in spite of 20 players spending time on the injured list, many of them important players spending significant time out of action.

There’s no question the Mets could use a break; their final four weeks before the break have been brutal. And with Jacob deGrom announcing he’ll skip the trip to Denver, Thursday’s game against the Pirates could be a final audition for Taijuan Walker to replace him as an All-Star. deGrom advocated for Walker to get his spot when he pulled out of the game.

Pittsburgh is terrible, so hopefully the Mets can take advantage and extend their lead heading into the virtual mid-point of the 2021 season.

Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54) @ New York Mets (45-38)

Thursday, July 08, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA)

vs

Brewers: JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+114), Under-4.5 (-134)

Over-4.5 (+114), Under-4.5 (-134) Pirates Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+118), Under-3.5 (-137)

Over-3.5 (+118), Under-3.5 (-137) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+140), No (-177)

Yes (+140), No (-177) Pirates to Score First and Win: Yes (+245), No (-315)

Yes (+245), No (-315) First Team to Score: Mets (-105), Pirates (-114)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Pirates Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD