Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin are gaining invaluable experience alongside guys like Kevin Durant at Team USA training camp.

Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin have a massive opportunity in front of them at Team USA camp. The two New York Knicks had positive rookie campaigns, but they are hoping to build on that success by learning from the likes of Kevin Durant.

"Really excited just to get to pick people's brains, talking to Kevin Durant today…just being around the best pros, the best basketball players in the world is a great experience" Immanuel Quickley discusses his experience so far with the USA Select Team pic.twitter.com/gUpGnwK3w6 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 8, 2021

“When I was selected to the Select Team I was really grateful, really excited,” Quickley told reporters. “Just to get to pick people’s brains, talking to Kevin Durant today. Seeing all the players…Being around the best pros, best basketball players in the world is a great experience.”

Quickley later went on to say that Durant agreed to work out with him at some point in camp. Durant and Quickley are both from the same neck of the woods. Durant grew up in Prince George’s County, MD while Quickley was up I-95 in Havre de Grace, MD.

These little moments can mean a lot to young players who are trying to find their place in the NBA.

This kind of back-and-forth between superstars and the youth is par for the course at Team USA training camp. Plenty of big-time NBA players have played for the Select Team before graduating up to the main roster.

In fact, Durant was one of those players. Now he is the top dog on Team USA as they attempt to win another gold medal at the Olympics. Toppin spoke about what this opportunity means for him going forward.

"It's the best players in the world on this Olympic team, and some of the best upcoming players" Obi Toppin talks about the opportunity to play with the USA Select Team pic.twitter.com/tioTzjgzs0 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 8, 2021

“It’s the best players in the world on this Olympic team and some of the best upcoming players,” Toppin told reporters.

Toppin and Quickley will continue to work out as part of the Select Team while Durant and his teammates prepare for Tokyo. Unfortunately, there won’t be any fans due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Regardless, Team USA will open up the Olympics against France on July 25.