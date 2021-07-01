Two young Knicks, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, were recently named to USA Basketball’s Select Team for this summer.

Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin are heading to Las Vegas to play for USA Basketball’s Select Team. This gives these two young New York Knicks the chance to test themselves against some of the best players in the world while working with a dynamite coaching staff.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has worked for USA Basketball in the past. He may have had a hand in getting Quickley and Toppin to Vegas.

“Great to be a part of the USA family.” Obi & Quick spoke on being invited to the 2021 @usabasketball Select Team. Time to represent! pic.twitter.com/HhoyJNAi60 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 1, 2021

Here is the full roster for the USA Basketball Select Team:

2021 Team USA Select Team: Anthony Edwards

Saddiq Bey

Miles Bridges

Darius Garland

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyler Herro

John Jenkins

Keldon Johnson

Josh Magette

Dakota Mathias

Immanuel Quickly

Naz Reid

Cam Reynolds

Isaiah Stewart

Obi Toppin

PJ Washington

Patrick Williams — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2021

What does this mean for Quickley and Toppin? Well, before Knicks fans get too excited, they aren’t going to Tokyo to take part in the actual Olympic Games. Instead, the Select Team trains with Team USA as they prepare for the Olympics.

Plenty of young players use the Select Team as a jumping-off point for bigger and better things in the future. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Derrick Rose, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook are all Select Team alums who eventually played for Team USA in major tournaments.

It’s tough to have a full training camp with only 12 available players. Adding 17 young guys to camp gives the coaching staff more bodies to use.

The Select Team also gives young guys like Quickley and Toppin another development opportunity. Gregg Popovich is coaching Team USA with Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce, and Jay Wright as his assistants. Of course, those guys will be focusing on Team USA more than the Select Team.

However, the Select Team has a star-studded coaching staff as well. Erik Spoelstra is the head coach of the Select Team with Gonzaga coach Mark Few and Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley as his assistants.

Training camp begins on July 6.