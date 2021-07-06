New Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t the only person in his family to have received a great deal of publicity the last few months.

Zach Wilson is one of the new, popular faces in town. The rookie quarterback officially joined the Jets via the No. 2 overall draft pick back in April. A great deal of the football-related attention in this city is on him and will continue to be — he’ll be relied on to help lead this team back to the postseason for the first time since the 2010 campaign.

But he’s not the lone member of the Wilson family acquiring publicity — his mother, Lisa, has garnered a notable following on Instagram while creating content for her own lifestyle account.

Zach isn’t a fan of how some fellow Instagram users have treated her though. And according to Lisa herself, the 21-year-old has actually offered her money to depart the platform.

Zach Wilson's mom says her son & Jets QB asked her to take her Instagram page down pic.twitter.com/NvaRM4kAkc — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) July 2, 2021

“People out there that think I embarrass my son — has he asked me to take down my social media? He has before,” she claims. “And he says ‘mom, if it’s about money, I’ll give you money.’ I said ‘Zach, I don’t need your money.’ He says ‘mom, you don’t embarrass me, but I can’t stand these people treating my mom like crap.’ And I said ‘Zach, you know what, if you saw the messages that I receive every single day from women that started exercising again, women that are learning to cook for the first time ever, women that are changing their relationships with their husbands, women that tell me the only reason they’re getting out of bed is because of my Instagram, the only thing that kept them from taking a handful of pills is because of something I said that resonated with them.

“‘I refuse to abandon those people — I can take the heat, bring it on.'”

Whether you like it or not, it doesn’t seem like Lisa is leaving the site anytime soon. Her page, @lifeaccording2lisa now has nearly 33,000 followers.