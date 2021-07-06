FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out a tremendous deal for Game 1 of the Bucks-Suns NBA Finals series with a fantastic, no-brainer odds offer.

Those who register at FanDuel Sportsbook as new users ahead of any NBA Finals game will be able to grab and take advantage of 30-1 odds on either the Bucks or Suns.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS NBA CONFERENCE FINALS!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW

That’s right — a simple offer that could make you a big winner and provide an exciting element to the start of your FanDuel Sportsbook experience.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook and take part in this incredible 30-1 odds offer by clicking here.

FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 NBA Finals Game 1 Offer

Again, this is an extremely simple deal — just register and make an initial deposit of $5 or more, and from there, you’ll be able to receive 30-1 odds (+3000) on either the Bucks or Suns to win outright tonight.

You must be a new user of FanDuel Sportsbook in order to take part in this deal; existing users will not be eligible for participation.

The qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $5. This means a max wager would earn you a $150 bonus if the bet hits.

This deal is currently live and is open to new users who are at least 21 years of age and located in numerous states, such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Iowa, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, and more.

How to Get FanDuel Sportsbook’s 30-1 NBA Finals Promo

New users must follow these steps in order to take part in the 30-1 offer:

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook, which shouldn’t take you that long to accomplish. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods (PayPal, debit/credit card, etc.). Bet up to $5 on either the Bucks or Suns to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night. Sit back, relax, enjoy the game, and if the bet hits, you’ll earn up to a $150 bonus courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Finals Game 1 Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook is currently providing the following odds for Bucks-Suns Game 1:

Thus, a $5 bet on a team’s normal moneyline would either net you winnings of $10.50 (Bucks) and $1.96 (Suns). But with this offer, you could be earning a $150 bonus for the same wager amount, which is why you should take advantage of this great deal before it’s too late.

TEAM SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Bucks +6.5 (-110) +220 O 218.5 (-114) Suns -6.5 (-110) -270 U 218.5 (-106)

Other Ways to Bet on NBA Finals At FanDuel Sportsbook

There are also other ways to win at FanDuel Sportsbook when it comes to the annual title series.

NBA Finals outright winner: Bucks +175, Suns -200

NBA Finals series spread: Bucks +1.5, Suns -1.5

NBA Finals series total games: 4 games (+600), 5 games (+240), 6 games (+200), 7 games (+190)

If you’re looking for more information on how to bet Game 1 of the NBA Finals, be sure to check out our Bucks vs. Suns player prop picks.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook and take part in this incredible 30-1 odds offer by clicking here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS NBA CONFERENCE FINALS!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW