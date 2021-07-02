The Eastern Conference Finals have been a roller coaster ride through six games and FanDuel Sportsbook will be the place to bet on the high stakes action when the series resumes with Game 6 on Saturday night.

The latest FanDuel Sportsbook NBA promo offers new players extremely aggressive 30-1 (+3000) odds on either the Bucks or Hawks to win this crucial Game 6 matchup.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS NBA CONFERENCE FINALS!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW

The Bucks overpowered the Hawks in the paint in Game 5 on their way to a convincing win that puts them just a win away from the NBA Finals. However, FanDuel Sportsbook oddsmakers aren’t quite convinced this series is over just yet as the Hawks enter as a slight favorite.

Atlanta lost Game 5 without the services of Trae Young, but the Hawks’ star could be back for this elimination game.

Click here to get 30-1 odds on Bucks-Hawks Game 6 with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking right here.

30-1 Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook on Bucks vs. Hawks

The setup here is simple. Oddsmakers see Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals as a tossup.

Atlanta is slightly favored, but thanks to this latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo, the normal market odds can be tossed aside. That’s because all new players who jump into the mix ahead of this potential series clincher can back either squad to win at 30-1 (+3000) odds with a bonus offer that cashes $150 if it wins.

In order to get a feel for the value of this bonus offer, let’s take a look at those standard market odds.

Teams Spread Moneyline Total Bucks +2.5 (-108) +124 O 216.5 (-110) Hawks -2.5 (-112) -146 U 216.5 (-110)

With the Hawks priced at -146 to win and force a Game 7, a bettor would have to wager $219 to win $150. Meanwhile, a bettor would have to risk $120 to win $150.

Either way, that’s a fairly substantial risk to take on to back these teams. However, that risk accentuates the strength of this FanDuel Sportsbook promo. Bettors would stand to save $214 in total risk on Atlanta and $115 of total risk on Milwaukee — that’s pretty good.

How to Get 30-1 Odds on Bucks-Hawks at FanDuel Sportsbook

Those looking to jump into the action and score no-brainer odds on this Game 6 matchup can complete the following simple steps to get involved.

Click right here to sign up and activate this FanDuel Sportsbook offer.

to sign up and activate this FanDuel Sportsbook offer. Make a first deposit of at least $5 to qualify. There are several different ways to deposit, including PayPal, online checking account, credit card, debit card, and more.

Following first deposit, place a $5 wager with the first real money sportsbook wager on either the Bucks or Hawks to win Game 6.

If that team goes on to win, FanDuel will issue a $150 bonus within a few hours of the game’s completion.

Bettors in states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, Iowa, Indiana and others can grab this promo.

"We're confident in ourselves and we know that we can go out there and excel in our role." Brook Lopez discusses the Bucks' win over the Hawks in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/G6ewvj0fQR — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2021

Other Ways to Win and Wager on Game 6

In addition to this deal, be sure to check out a variety of odds boosts available as well as betting markets on quarters, halves, and full game and player prop markets.

Moreover, if you’re looking to place a championship futures bet, the FanDuel Sportsbook market squarely favors the Phoenix Suns. Currently, Phoenix is checks in at -190 to win it all. Milwaukee trails behind at +200 while the Hawks are +1200 to be the last team standing.

Click here to get 30-1 odds on Bucks-Hawks Game 6 with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking right here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS NBA CONFERENCE FINALS!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW