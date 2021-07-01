The New York Knicks are monitoring the trade market for a star and they are reportedly open to trading RJ Barrett.

This NBA offseason is going to be wall-to-wall action with stars like Damian Lillard on the trade market. The New York Knicks might dip their toes into the trade waters and they could be willing to offer up RJ Barrett in the right deal, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“The source told the Daily News that the Knicks are interested in packaging rising star RJ Barrett in a deal for a star guard, like Portland’s Damian Lillard or Washington’s Bradley Beal,” wrote Winfield. “If both the Trail Blazers and Wizards are uninterested in a deal, the source says the Knicks are also monitoring Cleveland’s Collin Sexton, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Charlotte’s Terry Rozier as younger guards the franchise can fold into its plans for the future.”

Barrett had a breakout season in year two with the Knicks. He played in all 72 games, averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on .441/.401/.746 shooting splits. Currently, Barrett is trying to lead Canada Basketball back to the Olympic Games for the first time since his father did it in 2000.

Plenty of fans have grown attached to Barrett over the last two years. It makes sense. He’s a homegrown talent who possesses legitimate star potential. Diehard fans want to see young guys like Barrett stay lifelong Knicks.

But the fact of the matter is that Barrett is New York’s most valuable trade chip by a mile. If the Knicks are serious about acquiring Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or another player of that caliber, they are going to have a hard time holding onto Barrett.

Collin Sexton and Terry Rozier aren’t worth Barrett on their own, but it’s unlikely we see Barrett dealt for either of those guys in a straight-up, one-for-one deal.

Winfield also mentions New York’s interest in Kelly Oubre in free agency. He notes that if the Knicks are able to trade for a star like Lillard or Beal, they would look to add Oubre to that lineup. The free agent is reportedly interested in signing with the Knicks.