The rosters have been announced for this year’s Futures Game in Denver.

The New York Yankees will have two representatives on the American League’s roster at the 2021 All-Star Futures Game in Denver.

We’ve already discussed the significance of the Yankees’ top prospect, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, being on the roster. He’s making history on the roster; no player has been in the Futures Game without playing a full professional season.

Dominguez, 18, is the youngest player to appear in the Futures Game since Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. The hype surrounding Dominguez has been intense since he burst onto the international scene before signing with the Yankees for $5.1 million.

Nicknamed “The Martian” because of his seemingly-ridiculous ability, the switch-hitting outfielder made his professional debut two days ago. Everyone in the Yankees organization has raved about his work ethic as well as his immense potential.

Another One

Dominguez will be joined by righthanded pitcher Luis Medina in the game.

Medina, 22, is ranked the No. 7 prospect in the Yankees’ system by MLB Pipeline. They put an ETA on his major league arrival at 2022.

Medina has the best stuff in the Yankees’ system; his fastball first touched triple digits before he signed with the Yankees as a 16-year-old. The Yankees signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2015.

The complete American League roster was announced on MLB Network on Wednesday morning.

Your American League roster for the upcoming @SIRIUSXM Futures Game! pic.twitter.com/aj3mDpuvAd — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 30, 2021

The American League team will be coached by former reliever LaTroy Hawkins. The game is on Monday, July 12 before the Home Run Derby. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday, July 13 in Denver.

Fans in New York will have plenty of motivation to watch this year’s Futures game. Both New York teams will have two players in the game; the Mets will be represented by Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty.