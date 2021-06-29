The Yankees’ most hyped prospect is making history after one day in professional baseball.

Dominguez, 18, will play will play in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will take place on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver.

As JJ Cooper wrote on Baseball America on Tuesday, “It’s the most aggressive Futures Game assignment the game has ever seen.”

Here's some breaking @allstargame news sure to get #Yankees fans excited: 'The Martian' – Jasson Dominguez – will be heading to the 2021 SiriusXM All Star Futures Game in Denver. See full rosters revealed on @mlbnetwork tomorrow on #MLBCentral. Story here: https://t.co/CzNDP2ylYr pic.twitter.com/3HIZreAVOr — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) June 29, 2021

He will be the youngest player since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. played in the game at age 18 in 2017.

And he’ll be the first player to participate in the Futures Game without having played in a full-season league. Wander Franco was in Low-A when the Futures Game rosters were announced in 2019, and Juan Soto moved up so quickly he never got to play in a Futures Game.

Dominguez is ranked No. 24 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list. He made his professional debut on Monday.

“Is this premature to have someone unwrapped like this in a Futures Game?” Yankees GM Brian Cashman asked MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo. “The answer is yes. At the same time, we can’t deny it’s an experience he will learn from. Good or bad, it’s a growth opportunity. We just decided to take advantage of it if they decided to select him.”

The 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be a seven-inning game that will air at 3 p.m. ET on MLB Network on July 11.

The rest of the rosters for this year’s game will be revealed on MLB Central on MLB Network on Wednesday, June 30 at 11:15 a.m. ET.