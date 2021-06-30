The Mets will have two representatives in this year’s Futures Game.

On Wednesday morning the National League roster for the 2021 All-Star Futures Game was announced. The New York Mets will have two prospects on the field.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez will appear in the game. The 19-year-old catcher is the Mets’ No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline ranked him No. 34 overall in their recent update.

Alvarez signed with the Mets for $2.7 million out of Venezuela and has become one of the top catching prospects in baseball.

Brett Baty will also represent the Mets in the game. The top third base prospect in the organization was ranked No. 73 overall by MLB Pipeline. They estimate his ETA at Citi Field to be 2022.

The 21-year-old was the Mets’ first-round pick (12th overall) out of Lake Travis (Texas) High School in the 2019 MLB Draft. He signed with the Mets for $3.9 million.

Baty posted a .821 OPS with 25 extra-base hits (seven homers) while climbing three levels in his pro debut season. He is viewed as one of the bright rising stars in the organization.

The National League roster was announced on MLB Network on Wednesday morning.

The National League team will be coached by former Rockies star third baseman Vinny Castilla. The game is on Monday, July 12 before the Home Run Derby. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday, July 13 in Denver.

Fans in New York will have plenty of motivation to watch this year’s Futures game. Both New York teams will have two players in the game; the Yankees will be represented by Jasson Dominguez and Luis Medina.