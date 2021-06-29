Reliever Jeurys Familia and catcher Tomas Nido have both missed time with the major league ballclub due to differing injuries.

The Mets still aren’t in great standing when it comes to health, but a pair of their missing players will be making progress Tuesday night.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports reliever Jeurys Familia and catcher Tomas Nido will begin their rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse. Familia has been dealing with a right hip impingement while Nido has a bruised right wrist.

Familia has been out of major league play since the June 20 road loss to Washington. During that matchup, the right-hander allowed two hits and one earned run through .2 innings while striking out a pair of batters.

Nido, on the other hand, was hit by a pitch during the first game of a June 21 doubleheader against Atlanta. He hasn’t returned to the lineup since. The Mets have recalled Patrick Mazeika from Triple-A Syracuse amid his absence.

Familia and Nido aren’t the only primary major leaguers currently spending time with Syracuse.

Brandon Nimmo is with the minor league club ahead of his potential return to the majors this weekend. The outfielder has been out of major league play since May 1 due to a torn ligament in his left index finger. Reliever Dellin Betances, who’s appeared in just one big league game this year, is additionally with Syracuse while he rehabs a shoulder injury.

Following Monday’s loss to the Nationals, the Mets will commence a three-game road series against the Braves Tuesday night.