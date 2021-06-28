The Mets could be returning Brandon Nimmo this weekend. The outfielder has been dealing with a torn ligament in his finger.

Brandon Nimmo’s return timeline has been delayed and the outfielder will likely rejoin the Mets for this weekend’s Subway Series, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Last week, the New York Post‘s Mike Puma reported the Mets could’ve been returning Nimmo as early as Monday of this current week. Nimmo, however, will spend some more time with Triple-A Syracuse, but not because of a setback.

Brandon Nimmo's timeline has been pushed back a bit in his rehab from a detached ligament in his left hand. Sounds like he will play a couple more games at Triple-A Syracuse, before joining the Mets this weekend at Yankee Stadium. "He's fine," Rojas said. No setbacks. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 28, 2021

Brandon has been out of major league play since May 1 due to a torn ligament in his left index finger. He’s appeared in seven games with Triple-A Syracuse this season, having hit .227 through 22 total at-bats (27 plate appearances).

Nimmo was batting .318 with eight RBIs through 21 major league games prior to his injured list stint.

Nimmo’s eventual return would come after the Amazins brought back both Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto last week. New York needs to bolster the lineup, to say the least. Despite sitting in first place in the National League East, the Mets are batting .228 as a team — 12th in the National League and 25th in the majors. The team averaged just 2.25 runs and six hits per contest through the four-game series against Philly prior to Monday’s meeting with Washington.

It’s unclear if Nimmo would start in his first game back or come off the bench.

Following their single matchup with Washington, the Mets continue their road trip with three-game sets against the Braves and Yankees.