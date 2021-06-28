The Los Angeles Clippers are on the brink of elimination against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals and DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away insane odds on Game 5.

New players who sign up and make a deposit of at least $5 can grab 100-1 odds on the moneyline for either team on DraftKings Sportsbook.

So far, the Suns have come out on top in the close games of these Western Conference Finals. Phoenix has won all three games that have come down to the wire while the Clippers’ only win was a 14-point victory at home in Game 3.

No matter which side you think is going to win, DraftKings Sportsbook has insane odds on this game.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s 100-1 Odds on Clippers-Suns

There is nothing complicated about this new-user promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. Create an account, make a deposit, and place a $1 wager on the Clippers or the Suns in Game 5. If you pick a winner, you will be rewarded with $100 in site credit to use on any market going forward.

That means you can flip that money on the rest of the NBA playoffs or any other sport. With the Stanley Cup Finals going on, baseball season in full swing, and plenty of niche sports like tennis and soccer underway, there is no shortage of games to bet on.

Clippers-Suns Odds

Here are the current odds on Clippers-Suns Game 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Clippers: +5 (-109) // O 214.5 (-108) // +180

Phoenix Suns: -5 (-112) // U 214.5 (-113) // -225

The Suns hold a 3-1 lead over the Clippers. Los Angeles is having a tough time overcoming the loss of their superstar, Kawhi Leonard. The Suns were without Chris Paul for the first two games due to COVID precautions, but he’s back in the swing of things now.

The Clippers are facing an uphill battle, but don’t count them out just yet. Remember, Ty Lue was the coach of the Cavaliers when they came back from down 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals against the 73-win Warriors.

