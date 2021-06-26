The Clippers bounced back with a huge win in Game 3 over the Suns. After going down 2-0 to begin the series, Paul George and the Clippers secured the pivotal win in Game 3. The Suns are no joke and Devin Booker is turning his game up for the Western Conference Finals.

Below, we will jump into our top Suns vs. Clippers player prop picks for this pivotal Game 4 matchup of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 Player Prop Picks

Best Bets Devin Booker Over 27.5 Points (-108, FanDuel) Chris Paul Over 9.5 Assists (-135, BetMGM) Paul George Over 29.5 Points (-105, DraftKings)

Devin Booker Over 27.5 Points (-108, FanDuel)

OK, Devin Booker was awful in Game 3 of this series, but we can’t see him having another poor performance. It’s almost like Chris Paul has hit his quota of bad games in the Western Conference Finals. Booker had one of his worst games of the postseason in Game 3, but he’s still dangerous.

Booker has scored 28 or more points in seven of his 13 games this season. He has been quiet after dropping a 40-point triple-double in Game 1 of this series. Booker has struggled over his last two games. He has 35 points on 10-for-37 shooting from the floor. As far as shooting goes, Booker is among the best of the best.

Chris Paul Over 9.5 Assists (-135, BetMGM)

Chris Paul is capable of doing it all on the basketball court. Whether you need him to score a bunch of points, shut down the opposing team’s best player, or anything in between, Chris Paul always seems to show up in the clutch. Paul was awful in his return to the court in Game 3, but we can’t see him having two bad games in a row.

Paul is one of the smartest NBA players of all time. Even if Phoenix had trouble beating the Clippers on the road, it had nothing to do with Chris Paul. For what it’s worth, Paul has recorded 10 or more assists in four of his last five games. Of course, he missed Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals while dealing with COVID protocols.

Paul George Over 29.5 Points (-105, DraftKings)

There is absolutely no reason to bet against Paul George right now. He’s playing some of the best basketball of his career and he’s close to shedding the nickname Pandemic P. Paul George is one of the most hated players in the NBA, but he’s figuring out a way to lead the Clippers to victory in the Western Conference Finals.

Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George is the only offensive threat for the Clippers. Don’t expect George and the Clippers to slow the game down for anyone. Look for the Clippers to keep the ball moving as they try to get everyone involved on Friday night. Don’t sleep on the over on George’s points in this crucial Western Conference Finals matchup.

