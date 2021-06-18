Jeff McNeil, who’s been dealing with a strained left hamstring, could be back with the Mets in the coming days.

Despite playing great baseball as of late, the Mets are still dealing with injuries to a number of their top players. Jeff McNeil is one of the individuals who’s had to watch the winning from outside the diamond — he’s dealt with a strained left hamstring that’s kept him out of major league play since May 16.

His return is on the horizon though. Manager Luis Rojas revealed Thursday McNeil should be back with the team either Sunday (against Washington) or Monday (against Atlanta).

McNeil has made rehab appearances for Triple-A Syracuse as well as High-A Brooklyn.

Jeff was batting .242 with three home runs and eight RBIs through 31 major league games prior to his stint on the injured list. He’ll surely add firepower to a Mets lineup that’s won five of its last seven games — New York won two of three over San Diego before taking three of four against the Cubs.

As far as the Mets’ second base position is concerned, Jose Peraza has played 26 games at that spot with much of that action coming in the last month or so amid McNeil’s absence. In 33 total games this season, Peraza has hit four home runs with 12 RBIs while batting .202.

The Amazins commence a four-game road series with the Nationals (which will include a Saturday doubleheader) Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. Joey Lucchesi takes the mound against Erick Fedde and Washington.