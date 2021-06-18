The Mets commence a four-game series with the division-rival Nationals after winning three of four over the Cubs.

The Mets couldn’t record the sweep Thursday night.

Following three consecutive wins over the Chicago Cubs, Marcus Stroman took the mound and allowed a Javier Baez two-run homer in the top of the first inning.

After that, offensive production was scarce — the Cubs eventually won the matchup by a score of 2-0 to avoid a four-game skid against the Amazins.

But Friday is a new day. The Mets will look to put together a new winning streak when Joey Lucchesi takes the mound for New York against Erick Fedde and the Nationals.

Game Info

New York Mets (35-26) @ Washington Nationals (30-35)

Friday, June 18, 2021 — 7:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.18 ERA)

at

Mets: Erick Fedde (4-4, 3.86 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props:

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+102), Under-4.5 (-118)

Over-4.5 (+102), Under-4.5 (-118) Nationals Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+102), Under-4.5 (-117)

Over-4.5 (+102), Under-4.5 (-117) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+170), No (-215)

Yes (+170), No (-215) Nationals to Score First and Win: Yes (+210), No (-275)

Yes (+210), No (-275) First Team to Score: Mets (-148), Nationals (+123)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Nationals Lineup

TBA

Mets Lineup

TBA