The Mets commence a four-game series with the division-rival Nationals after winning three of four over the Cubs.
The Mets couldn’t record the sweep Thursday night.
Following three consecutive wins over the Chicago Cubs, Marcus Stroman took the mound and allowed a Javier Baez two-run homer in the top of the first inning.
After that, offensive production was scarce — the Cubs eventually won the matchup by a score of 2-0 to avoid a four-game skid against the Amazins.
But Friday is a new day. The Mets will look to put together a new winning streak when Joey Lucchesi takes the mound for New York against Erick Fedde and the Nationals.
Game Info
New York Mets (35-26) @ Washington Nationals (30-35)
Friday, June 18, 2021 — 7:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Nationals: Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.18 ERA)
at
Mets: Erick Fedde (4-4, 3.86 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props:
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+102), Under-4.5 (-118)
- Nationals Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+102), Under-4.5 (-117)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+170), No (-215)
- Nationals to Score First and Win: Yes (+210), No (-275)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-148), Nationals (+123)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Nationals Lineup
TBA
Mets Lineup
TBA
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET