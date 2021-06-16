The NFL and its players association now have new COVID-19 protocols in place for the upcoming training camp and preseason periods.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has revealed the league’s updated COVID-19 protocols for both training camp and the preseason.

Obviously, individuals who are fully vaccinated will possess more freedom than individuals who aren’t.

Unvaccinated individuals — including players — also will be prohibited from gathering outside of the club facility or team travel, per the memo. This includes gathering for meetings, practices or training activities unless approved by the NFL and NFLPA. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

The NFL isn’t mandating vaccinations but continues to heavily incentivize them.

Pelissero additionally reports individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend gatherings that take place outside of team facilities or be a part of their team’s travel plans. Unvaccinated players will also be prohibited from any sort of nightclub, bar, or party. If they do enter those types of environments, the league and their respective team could fine that player a game check up to $50,000 for the first violation of the rule.

Fully vaccinated individuals will be able to travel with the team. Those with religious or medical reasons for vaccine exemption need to travel separately, wear masks, and be subject to numerous restrictions.

Also for unvaccinated individuals during travel: No outside guests in hotel room; no seeing friends or family; no using hotel gym, pool, sauna, etc.; minimal eating/drinking on plane. So basically … fly by yourself and sit in your room until kickoff. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Coaches who aren’t fully vaccinated and don’t possess any sort of religious/medical reason for exemption will not be able to work directly with players in an in-person setting. Teams will additionally hold a five-day testing period for free agents trying out (if that free agent isn’t fully vaccinated).

Fans will also be back at training camp but must maintain physical distancing and not interact with the players.

"Strength and Conditioning Coaches must be fully vaccinated in order to be in the weight room while players are working out. Players who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks at all times while in indoor weight rooms (including while actively engaged in a workout)." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

But it doesn’t stop there — the NFL is incentivizing the vaccine for media personnel who cover teams and the league as well.

Media members who are fully vaccinated will be eligible to take part in in-person interviews while maintaining physical distancing. Those who are unvaccinated, however, will not be permitted to enter the media press box or locker rooms.

Major developments for media: Fully vaccinated media will be permitted to conduct in-person interviews with players for the first time since early 2020. Unvaccinated media not allowed in press box, field, sidelines, locker room, etc. pic.twitter.com/IX3MFqmwuX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

And lastly, Pelissero reports that if a fully vaccinated individual comes in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19, that individual will not need to undergo an isolation period of five days like last season.

If you’re a Giants fan, you likely remember Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry needing to sit out the Week 15 matchup with the Browns due to his exposure to someone who had tested positive.