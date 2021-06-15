The Bucks and Nets are in the middle of one of the more intriguing series of these NBA playoffs and DraftKings Sportsbook has the best odds on either team in Game 5.

New users who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least $5 can grab 100-1 odds on the Bucks or Nets in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Simply bet $1 on either team’s moneyline and win $100 if you accurately predict the winner.

This series between the Bucks and Nets has taken a complete 180 since Game 2. The Nets have gone from the heavy favorites to win the series to an underdog at home in Game 5.

Plenty of online sportsbooks will offer boosted odds or similar sign-up promos, but no one has better odds than DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s 100-1 Bucks-Nets Odds Boost

There is nothing complicated about this NBA playoffs odds boost on DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can grab boosted odds on any NBA playoff game, including Bucks vs. Nets Game 5 on Tuesday night.

A $1 bet on the Bucks or Nets will pay out $100 if your team wins. That is an insane value to grab on any team in the playoffs, but let’s take a deeper look at both teams here.

The Bucks are -190 on the moneyline for existing users. That means a wager of $190 would pay out $100. Conversely, the Nets are +160 on the moneyline. A $100 payout on Brooklyn would require a $63 bet.

It doesn’t matter which side you are on, you are getting incredible value on either team with this odds boost.

Claiming This Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

Grabbing this boost is easy on DraftKings Sportsbook. All it takes is a few simple steps to get in on the action and grab 100-1 odds on the Bucks or Nets.

First things first, create an account by clicking on any of the available links on the page. You will need to provide some basic information to get started.

Next, make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this odds boost. There are a variety of convenient and secure methods for depositing and withdrawing funds.

Finally, place a $1 bet on the moneyline of the Nets or Bucks in an individual bet slip. Apply the 100-1 odds boost and wait to win big on Game 5.

Shifting NBA Futures Odds

The Nets have gone from significant favorites to win the NBA Finals to underdogs against the Bucks in the blink of an eye. That’s what will happen to you when you lose Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the span of a few games.

With this Bucks-Nets series knotted up at two games apiece, anything can happen, but Brooklyn is fighting an uphill battle without two of its biggest stars. Here is a look at the current odds to win the NBA Finals:

Milwaukee Bucks +320

Brooklyn Nets +375

Phoenix Suns +400

Utah Jazz +400

Los Angeles Clippers +550

Philadelphia 76ers +650

Atlanta Hawks +6600

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and get 100-1 odds on the Bucks-Nets by clicking here.

