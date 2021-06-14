The New York Rangers are hiring the experienced Gerard Gallant to provide some stability for this up-and-coming roster.

The New York Rangers are hiring Gerard Gallant as their next head coach as first reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post. Gallant is taking over after the organization cleaned house by letting go of team president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton, and head coach David Quinn.

Gallant was with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2017-2020, leading them to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018. He has also been a head coach with the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Summerside native has a career head coaching record of 270-216-4-51.

The Rangers are looking for a complete change to the culture after missing out on the playoffs last season. Owner James Dolan’s decision to make drastic changes in the front office and the coaching staff was a clear message.

Now it’s up to Gallant to make that change. The Rangers have the talent and pieces to make some noise next year. Artemi Panarin is one of the best scorers in the league and Mika Zibanejad has come into his own in recent years.

The offense is stacked with top-end talent, but don’t sleep on the defense either. Adam Fox is up for the Norris Trophy while Igor Shesterkin is a promising young goalie who appears capable of being a No. 1 goalie in the NHL.

The news of Gallant’s hire has been confirmed by multiple outlets, but the Rangers have yet to publicly announce the news.