Jacob deGrom has undergone a stellar season thus far, and at the moment, is seemingly on track to win the National League MVP.

If you’re not a baseball fan, I’ll just tell you this: a 0.56 ERA through 10 starts is absolutely fantastic. Actually, it’s the lowest ERA through the first 10 starts of a season since “earned runs” became an official, recognized statistic back in 1913.

And just so you know, allowing four total earned runs while recording five RBIs through 10 starts is additionally sensational.

This is the success Mets ace Jacob deGrom has garnered thus far in the 2021 MLB season. Opposing batters are looking silly, fans are in awe, and evidently, sportsbooks are noticing — deGrom is the favorite to win the National League MVP Award at multiple books.

Here are the odds for deGrom to earn the prestigious honor at six legal online sportsbooks (Jacob is favored at all of them):

DraftKings Sportsbook: +200

+200 FanDuel Sportsbook: +200

+200 PointsBet: +175

+175 FOX Bet: +187

+187 BetMGM: +200

+200 William Hill Sportsbook: +200

The biggest bang for your buck would obviously be at DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, and William Hill Sportsbook, given those are the books with the longest odds for deGrom to win the award.

Following deGrom’s last start, in which he allowed one hit and zero earned runs while striking out 10 batters, walking none, and driving in two runs in a win over San Diego, there was quite a scare. It was revealed the star ace exited the game with right flexor tendinitis.

However, the MRI came back clean and the hope is that he’ll make his next projected start against the Cubs Wednesday night.

deGrom is additionally favored to win the National League Cy Young Award at most of the aforementioned books.

DraftKings Sportsbook: -250

-250 FanDuel Sportsbook: -230

-230 PointsBet: -250

-250 BetMGM: -225

-225 William Hill Sportsbook: -225

The Met with the next-closest odds to win the National League MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook is Francisco Lindor, who’s +4000 despite his immense struggles to start the season.

Lindor was 3-for-11 with a home run and pair of RBIs in the most recent series against the Padres. He’s now batting .220 after having been at .198 to commence the month of June.

The two Mets pitchers with the next-closest odds to win the NL Cy Young Award at DraftKings Sportsbook are Taijuan Walker (+4000) and Marcus Stroman (+8000).

