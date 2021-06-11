PokerStars is launching its Summer Stacks Festival in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan this weekend and new players have the chance to get in on the action while grabbing plenty of free plays.

New PokerStars players in NJ, PA, and MI who play one cash hand will receive three $10 tickets to use on any $10 Summer Stacks tournament. In addition to the Summer Stacks bonuses, new players will receive four $5 Spin and Go tickets, making this a total value of $50 for playing one hand.

This is the inaugural summer of PokerStars’ Summer Stacks Festival and they are giving away a ton of prizes to players across three different states. The total prize money is set at $2.5 million.

The tournaments will run from June 12 to June 28 and they will include 100 different tournaments with buy-ins of $100 or less. This means that new players can join in on the fun. Online poker is legal in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Click here to sign up with PokerStars in NJ. Get it in PA right here, and in MI right here to get in on a tournament at the Summer Stacks Festival.

PokerStars Summer Stacks Festival

What is the Summer Stacks Festival? Well, it’s a few weeks of big-money tournaments on PokerStars and it’s easy to see why there is so much hype around it.

The festival tournaments in Pennsylvania and Michigan will have prize money totaling $1 million each. The prize money in New Jersey will come out to $528,000.

In other words, there is a ton of money on the table for new and experienced poker players on PokerStars.

The tournaments begin on Saturday, June 12 with Pennsylvania and Michigan kicking off at 4 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, New Jersey’s tournaments will start at 6 p.m.

All three of these festivals will end with massive two-day tournaments for a huge prize pool. All three of these tournaments will be a $100 buy-in. Pennsylvania and Michigan are guaranteed to have up to $100,000 in prize money for that tournament and New Jersey’s jackpot will be at least $50,000.

Signing Up With PokerStars to Get this Promo

Getting started with PokerStars is a process that can be done in minutes. It’s quick and painless to get going and with the Summer Stacks Festival starting on Saturday, there is no better time to sign up with PokerStars. Follow these steps to get in on the action today:

Sign up with PokerStars NJ, PA, or MI by clicking on any of the available links on the page.

Make an initial deposit so you can get in on a cash hand game.

Secure up to $50 in bonuses when you play a cash hand. These bonuses will include three $10 entries into Summer Stacks Festival tournaments.

Test your skills in a tournament using one of your $10 bonuses.

It’s that simple to start and there is very little risk involved for new players. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on PokerStars and take home some of that $2.5 million in prize money.

