The Mets have claimed Nick Tropeano, a right-hander who the San Francisco Giants recently designated for assignment.

Ahead of a seven-game homestand, the Mets have made a number of roster moves.

The major league club announced Friday afternoon it claimed right-hander Nick Tropeano off waivers. The San Francisco Giants recently designated Tropeano for assignment after he allowed four hits and one earned run through four relief appearances (six total innings pitched).

The Mets are optioning Tropeano to Triple-A Syracuse — it’s unclear when he could be promoted to the big leagues.

Right-hander Tommy Hunter found himself on the injured list in late May due to lower back pain and is now staring down a stint on the 60-day IL. Prior to his injured list placement, Hunter appeared in four games (one start) for the Mets this year and allowed just four hits and zero earned runs during that span (eight total innings). He additionally walked three batters and struck out six.

It’s an injured list that still includes noteworthy names such as Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Noah Syndergaard, and Carlos Carrasco.

The Mets will commence their seven-game homestand Friday night with a matchup against the Padres. This comes after New York went 5-4 across a nine-game road trip, having taken two out of three against the Diamondbacks before splitting a four-game series with the Padres and a two-game set with the Orioles.

Jacob deGrom (5-2, 0.62 ERA through nine starts) will take the mound Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET to face Blake Snell (2-2, 4.83 ERA through 12 starts).