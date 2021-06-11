The Mets get another look at the Padres less than one week after playing in San Diego. Jacob deGrom will take the mound Friday.

The Mets finally return to Citi Field following a nine-game road trip that included a series win over the Diamondbacks and series splits with the Padres and Orioles.

A seven-game homestand commences Friday night with yet another set against the Padres. San Diego has dropped four of its last five games including each of the last two against the Cubs.

Jacob deGrom will take the mound for New York against Blake Snell. Will he build on his historic 0.62 ERA through nine starts and lead the Mets to their second consecutive victory?

Game Info

San Diego Padres (37-27) @ New York Mets (30-24)

Friday, June 11, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Padres: Blake Snell (2-2, 4.83 ERA)

at

Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-2, 0.62 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+120), Under-3.5 (-141)

Over-3.5 (+120), Under-3.5 (-141) Padres Total Runs: Over-2.5 (+110), Under-2.5 (-129)

Over-2.5 (+110), Under-2.5 (-129) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+120), No (-148)

Yes (+120), No (-148) Padres to Score First and Win: Yes (+240), No (-315)

Yes (+240), No (-315) First Team to Score: Mets (-125), Padres (+106)

