Israel Adesanya is looking to defend his middleweight belt at UFC 263 and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a massive payout on the fight.

New users who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and make an initial deposit of $5 can get 30-1 odds promo on Israel Adesanya or Marvin Vettori. A $5 bet on the moneyline for either fighter will have a payout of $150, making this the best way to bet on the fight.

Israel Adesanya is coming into this match after suffering his first loss in the UFC. He couldn’t capture the light heavyweight belt, but the middleweight division is where he’s always dominated. Vettori is going to have his hands full with him.

The value at FanDuel Sportsbook is on Israel Adesanya with this new-user promo, but either fighter at 30-1 odds is a steal.

FanDuel Sportsbook is making it easy to grab insane value on a sport that can be extremely volatile for bettors. One punch can change a bettor’s entire night, but this new-user promo takes all the risk out of it.

Israel Adesanya is -280 on the moneyline right now. For reference, existing users would need to risk $420 to win $150 on Adesanya. New users who sign up via any of the available links on the page can get that same payout on a $5 bet.

When you examine the value that you’re getting on this bonus, it’s a complete no-brainer. Of course, anything can happen when two fighters step into the octagon, but there is insane value on Israel Adesanya entering this weekend.

This offer is available in states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado, Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia, Iowa, Illinois and more.

UFC 263 Odds

Here are the current odds on the main card at UFC 263 on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Fighter Odds Israel Adesanya -280 Marvin Vettori +220

Other notable odds include:

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -250

Brandon Moreno +205

Leon Edwards -590

Nate Diaz +410

Demian Maia +194

Belal Muhammad -245

Paul Craig +235

Jamahal Hill -300

Adesanya and Vettori are the biggest match of the night, but the main card is filled with intriguing matchups. Deiveson Figueiredo is defending his Flyweight Championship against Brandon Moreno.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is making his return to the ring and he is a massive underdog against Leon Edwards. There is no shortage of wild fights at UFC 263.

