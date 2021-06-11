UFC 263 is bringing the heat with Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori as the main event and DraftKings Sportsbook has the best odds around for this massive fight.

New players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least $5 can grab 100-1 odds on Israel Adesanya or Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. All it takes is a $1 bet to win $100 in bonuses.

Israel Adesanya is going to try and make a statement in this fight after losing his first UFC fight to Jan Blachowicz in March. With that said, Marvin Vettori is no pushover. Their first fight went to a split decision.

DraftKings Sportsbook has every different way you could want to bet on this match and new users can grab insane odds on either fighter.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s UFC 263 Odds Boost

Let’s take a look at some of the quick terms and details on this DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 263 odds boost:

This offer is applicable to the main event of UFC 263 on Saturday night — Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori.

This promo is only for first-time DraftKings Sportsbook depositors.

New users must make a deposit of at least $5 into their sportsbook account to qualify for this promotion.

After deposit, place a bet of at least $1 on Adesanya or Vettori as your first real-money wager.

If your fighter wins, you will be issued a $100 bonus in addition to your winnings, once your original bet settles.

Bonus is paid out as site credit (DraftKings dollars).

The bonus has a one-time play-through requirement before you can withdraw the money from your account.

There is a limit of one qualifying bet per user.

This promo excludes live bets, parlays, free bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and other odds boosts.

Users must be located in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or West Virginia.

Getting Started With DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s take a look at the simple steps it takes to get started on DraftKings Sportsbook. It only takes a few minutes to create an account and get in on the action:

Create an account by clicking on any of the available links on the page.

Make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this specific UFC 263 promotion.

Place a $1 wager on the moneyline of Adesanya or Vettori.

Win $100 in bonus money if your chosen fighter pulls out the victory.

Adesanya vs. Vettori UFC 263 Odds

Here are the current odds on Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Fighter Odds Israel Adesanya -280 Marvin Vettori +220

Betting on the moneyline is the best way for new bettors to win big, but there are plenty of different markets out there on Adesanya-Vettori. There is great value on Adesanya to win by KO, TKO, or DQ (+188).

Like we said, Adesanya is going to try and make a statement in this match after flaming out in the light heavyweight division a few months ago.

